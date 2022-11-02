Anushka Sharma Is Over The Moon For Her Hubby Virat Kohli As He Becomes The Top Run-Scorer In T20 World Cup history

Making a list of power couples without having Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli would be problematic. The actress and the star cricketer stunned the nation only slightly over three years ago when they disclosed that they had secretly wed in Tuscany. A modest, under-the-radar ceremony was just a natural continuation of their personas, which may have seemed unnerving for a couple used to being in the spotlight.

And today, Anushka Sharma is over the moon for her husband, Virat Kohli, as he becomes the top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. She posted a heartfelt message celebrating her husband’s achievements on social media.

Virat Kohli on Wednesday made history when he became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history with 16 against Bangladesh in Adelaide. The Indian cricketer is nearing the end of a stellar year, in which he has captained the national side to twenty-three test wins out of thirty-two and the T20 World Cup crown.

Actress Anushka Sharma, the proud wife of Virat Kohli, took to her Instagram stories to laud her man for his record-breaking performance. From sharing photos of the match playing on her TV to sharing snippets of her man’s new record, Anushka proved she is Virat’s biggest cheerleader.

Kohli outscored Mahela Jayawardene, the previous captain of Sri Lanka, who hit 1,016 runs. In the seventh over of the Indian innings, the 33-year-old, batting in his fifth T20 World Cup, broke Jayawardene’s runs total. In all T20 World Cups, Kohli has scored 12 half-centuries, including two during the current match.

The cricketer caused a stir after a fan and a hotel staff filmed and shared a video of the cricketer’s hotel room live. The hotel management took care to identify the individuals and take the required steps when Virat and Anushka blasted the hotel for “invasion of privacy.”