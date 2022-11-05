Anushka Sharma Wishes Virat Kohli By Sharing His Goofy Pictures, Daughter Vamika Makes A Cameo!

Today is cricketer Virat Kohli’s birthday. His wife-actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to wish him on his 34th birthday She shared the goofiest pictures of the star cricketer. She shared the craziest photos of him. She claimed that she loves him in every state and form.

The moment she shared these pictures of Virat it went viral online. Netizens can’t stop having a field day on the same day. And you can’t miss Vamika Kohli making a cameo in the pictures. But Anushka did not disclose her daughter’s face as she doesn’t want to share her picture in public. She has managed to do it brilliantly in the age of social media.

Anushka captioned it, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post…Love you in every state and form and way…@virat.kohli.

She has been the backbone of the cricketer. The Bollywood diva stood by her husband in every state and form. Hence they are the IT couple of the city. However, Anushka faced a lot of criticism during Virat Kohli’s poor form in cricket.

Well, she was targeted for nothing. But King Kohli often stood by her side. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for a few years. They have never spoken about their relationship in public. They have always maintained a dignified silence. Today they are happy parents to their adorable daughter Vamika. She is one year old She is a carbon copy of dad Kohli.