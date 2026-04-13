Asha Bhosle’s Son Urges Fans To Avoid Gathering At Last Rites, Appeals For Privacy

Iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12, following prolonged health complications. The legendary voice of Indian cinema had been unwell for several months and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital a day before her demise due to cardiac and respiratory issues. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news on Sunday morning, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

According to the family, her last rites will be conducted on Monday evening at Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai. Anand Bhosle has appealed to fans and well-wishers to refrain from gathering at the crematorium to avoid overcrowding and ensure a smooth and dignified farewell.

Addressing the media briefly, Anand Bhosle informed that admirers would have an opportunity to pay their last respects to the late singer at her residence, Casa Grande, located in Lower Parel. The public viewing is scheduled between 10:30 am and 2 pm on Monday. He emphasised the importance of maintaining order during the proceedings and urged people to cooperate with the family’s request.

“Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Anand Bhosle said while speaking to reporters in Hindi. He was accompanied by politician Ashish Shelar during the interaction.

The singer had been shifted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after her health deteriorated. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her condition the following morning. Her passing has triggered an outpouring of grief across the country, with fans, artists, and political leaders remembering her immense contribution to Indian music.

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With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle remains one of the most celebrated and versatile playback singers in the history of Hindi cinema. She recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, leaving behind a musical legacy that transcends generations. Her voice, known for its range and adaptability, defined countless classics in Bollywood and beyond.

Over the years, she received numerous accolades for her work. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and earned two National Film Awards for her exceptional performances in songs like “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” from “Umrao Jaan” and “Mera Kuch Saamaan” from “Ijaazat”. In recognition of her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema, she was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2008, she was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

Her discography includes timeless classics such as “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke,” “Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston,” “Jab Bhi Milti Hai,” and “Justuju Jiski Thi.” These songs continue to resonate with audiences, cementing her place as a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond music.

Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for a final viewing on Monday morning before being taken for the last rites in the evening. As the nation mourns her loss, Asha Bhosle is remembered not just as a singer, but as a timeless voice that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema.