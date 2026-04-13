Athiya Shetty Faces Heavy Backlash After Posting Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo While Paying Tribute to Asha Bhosle

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty faced backlash after mistakenly posting Lata Mangeshkar’s photo while paying tribute to Asha Bhosle. She quickly deleted the post, but screenshots spread widely across social media. Many users criticised her online, calling out the major error and questioning the oversight behind such a significant and avoidable public mistake. Asha Bhosle’s passing on April 12, 2026, triggered widespread grief nationwide, as celebrities and fans offered heartfelt tributes to the iconic singer.

Amid the condolences, however, Athiya Shetty, wife of cricketer KL Rahul, became embroiled in an unexpected controversy following a social media slip-up. What was meant to be a respectful tribute quickly turned into a major online talking point, attracting sharp criticism from netizens and overshadowing the otherwise somber mood surrounding the legendary artist’s demise across social platforms widely.

Athiya Shetty mistakenly shares Lata Mangeshkar’s photo in place of Asha Bhosle’s

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, posted on Instagram to mourn Asha Bhosle’s death. In an unexpected mistake, she uploaded a photo of Lata Mangeshkar instead. Lata Mangeshkar, the elder sister of Asha Bhosle and a legendary singer herself, had died in 2022, so the error was quickly noticed by users online, and it sparked reactions across social media platforms.

Take a look at this image shared online:

The mistake was quickly noticed by social media users, who pointed out the error and shared screenshots of Athiya’s post that continued circulating even after she deleted it. The incident triggered widespread reactions, with many describing it as embarrassing and questioning how such a mix-up could occur, particularly while paying tribute to such a legendary figure during the entire episode. Later, she again posted to tribute to Asha Bhosle with her picture on her social media handle.

Social media was inundated with reactions, as one user remarked that the two singers “look so different,” while another called the incident a “big embarrassment.” Others suggested the mistake stemmed from a rush to post condolences quickly, pointing out that online culture frequently values speed and immediacy over careful verification and factual accuracy in such sensitive situations in public discourse.

One X user penned, “Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains. She posted a story with a photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hard work or struggle and that’s why their movies flop and they make such blunders.”

However, not all reactions were negative; some users defended Athiya, calling it a simple human error, arguing that such mistakes can happen to anyone in ordinary situations at times in life.

Fan reactions so far:

Asha Bhosle’s Last Rites

Meanwhile, preparations for Asha Bhosle’s final rites are underway in Mumbai. Her son, Anand Bhosle, has urged fans and the public to maintain order while paying respects. The family has permitted visitors to come to their Lower Parel residence for the last darshan during a limited, specified time window, officially announced.

The final rites will be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium, but due to logistical challenges and anticipated heavy crowd movement, Anand Bhosle has appealed to the public to avoid gathering there in large numbers. His request comes ahead of the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar on April 14, when many people visit nearby Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. Authorities aim to prevent overcrowding and any stampede-like situations, especially as two major gatherings are expected to occur in close proximity. Officials have also advised strict coordination and adherence to safety measures.