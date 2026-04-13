Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: An Icon Who Gave Music an Eternal Voice

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, known for her immense musical contributions, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92, leaving behind an extraordinary cultural legacy. A diva, chanteuse, and one of India’s most beloved artistes, she ended a glorious career spanning more than seven decades, during which she recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 languages, earning timeless admiration across generations worldwide. Her voice defined eras and inspired countless musicians.

Asha Bhosle was among the last great singers who elevated Hindi film music to its peak. Her longevity, crystal-clear voice, and openness to diverse musical influences allowed her to shape and inspire generations of musicians, listeners, and admirers, leaving an enduring legacy across decades of evolving sound and artistic expression.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92 after being hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital for severe exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her passing on April 12. The legendary artiste’s last rites will take place at 4 pm on April 13 at Shivaji Park. Earlier, family members said admirers could pay their final respects from 11 am at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Ashish Shelar also confirmed the news while addressing the media, mourning the loss of an iconic voice that shaped generations of Indian music across the world for decades.

Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that Asha Bhosle died due to multiple organ failure. Earlier, on April 11, reports had emerged online claiming the veteran singer suffered a cardiac arrest. Later, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an official update on social media regarding the 92 year old icon’s condition and passing. The news was confirmed by my family.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request that you respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.”

When Zanai Bhosle Shared Life Lessons from Asha Bhosle

Speaking to ETimes earlier, Zanai Bhosle reflected on the values and lessons she inherited from her grandmother. The singer and aspiring actress said, “My grandmother truly embodies “inspiration” and “hope” – just as her name, Asha, suggests. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from her is that she never gives up. In many ways, I have adopted that quality from her.”

More about Asha Bhosle

The 92-year-old singer enjoyed an illustrious musical career, lending her voice to timeless classics such as Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, among many others. In 2013, Asha Bhosle also stepped into acting with Mai, directed by Mahesh Kodiyal. The film, co-starring Ram Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure, was released in theatres on February 1, 2013.

Asha ji (Asha Bhosle) was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. She had four siblings—sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Meena, Usha, and younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. From her first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, she had three children: Anand, Hemant, and Varsha. In 1980, she married R. D. Burman. Her family deeply influenced her remarkable musical journey.