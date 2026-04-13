“You Want Me to Look Like Her?”: The Engagement That Didn’t Survive Sonam Bajwa’s Obsession

“You Want Me to Look Like Her?”: The Engagement That Didn’t Survive Sonam Bajwa’s Obsession

Actor Sonam Bajwa recently recounted an unusual fan encounter, one that quickly turned from flattering to unsettling. During a conversation, she revealed how a woman once approached her with a deeply personal story tied to the actor herself.

Sonam Bajwa caused An Broken Engagement

The woman shared that she had ended her engagement after realising her fiancé was obsessively fixated on Sonam. What initially seemed like harmless admiration soon became uncomfortable. According to her, her partner constantly compared her to the actor and even wanted her to resemble Sonam in appearance, an expectation that felt more like pressure than praise.

From admiration to emotional strain

What made the situation worse was the persistence of these comparisons. The woman felt she was being moulded into someone else, rather than being accepted for who she was. Over time, this took a toll on her sense of self, ultimately pushing her to walk away from the relationship.

Choosing self-worth over compromise

Instead of regret, the woman told Sonam she felt relieved after calling off the engagement. She later found a partner who appreciated her individuality, without imposing unrealistic standards.

Sonam Bajwa’s reaction

Caught off guard, Sonam admitted she didn’t quite know how to respond at the moment. But she eventually expressed happiness for the woman, acknowledging the strength it takes to leave a situation that undermines one’s identity.