‘VIP Exit Only?’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Faces Backlash Over Airport Queue Controversy

A recent video of Kareena Kapoor Khan at a Mumbai airport has triggered a wave of online criticism. The clip appears to show the actor bypassing a long security queue and moving directly ahead, while other passengers waited for their turn. The incident quickly went viral, reigniting conversations around celebrity privilege and preferential treatment in public spaces.

‘Who Gave Celebrities This Entitlement?’

Dear @MoCA_GoI and @HMOIndia

What kind of special privileges has been accorded to these woke bollywood elites??

And under which law it has been sanctioned??

What a pity!!

Common citizens stand in queue and these Dolts behave like super VIPs!! pic.twitter.com/FyCg4sWyg9 — The Story Teller (@IamTheStory__) April 12, 2026

Social media users didn’t hold back. Many questioned why public figures are often allowed to skip standard procedures, with some calling it “unfair” to ordinary travellers who were standing in line. Comments ranged from frustration to outright criticism, with users pointing out that everyone at the airport has flights to catch, making such exceptions feel unjustified.

VIP Culture vs Public Convenience

The backlash also opened up a larger debate: Is this about entitlement, or security logistics? Critics slammed the perceived “VIP treatment,” but some voices defended the move, arguing that authorities often rush celebrities through checkpoints to avoid crowding and potential security risks. Reports suggest that airport staff facilitated her quick entry, rather than her independently breaking protocol.

A Familiar Debate Around Celebrity Privilege

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has faced scrutiny over special access in public places. The incident has once again highlighted the visible divide between VIP culture and common citizens in like airports. For now, the video continues to circulate, with multiple opinions.