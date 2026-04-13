Athiya Shetty Faces Backlash After Posting Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo In Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Actor Athiya Shetty found herself at the centre of a social media backlash after mistakenly sharing a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar while paying tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle following her death.

The controversy unfolded shortly after news broke of Asha Bhosle’s demise on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the film and music fraternity. Asha Bhosle, regarded as one of the most versatile voices in Indian cinema, had a career spanning over eight decades and recorded thousands of songs across languages.

Amid the tributes, Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the iconic singer. However, her post drew immediate attention for the wrong reason. Instead of sharing a picture of Asha Bhosle, the actor uploaded an image of her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022.

The error was quickly noticed by social media users, who began calling out the mix-up. Several users expressed disappointment, with some questioning the lack of attention in a condolence message for a figure of such stature. The post was soon deleted, but screenshots had already circulated widely online, intensifying the criticism.

Following the backlash, Athiya shared another post correctly featuring Asha Bhosle. However, the initial slip-up continued to trend across platforms, with many users reacting strongly to what they described as a careless mistake during a moment of national mourning.

Social media reactions ranged from disappointment to harsh criticism. Some users described the error as “embarrassing,” while others pointed out that public figures should exercise greater caution while posting tributes, especially in sensitive moments. A section of users also criticised the broader trend of social media posts being made hastily without adequate verification.

The incident comes at a time when tributes for Asha Bhosle have been pouring in from across the country. Political leaders, film personalities and musicians have acknowledged her contribution to Indian music, highlighting her versatility and influence over generations. Her death has been widely described as the end of an era in playback singing.

Despite the backlash, Athiya Shetty has not issued a public clarification regarding the mix-up. The episode has once again underscored how social media activity by celebrities is closely scrutinised, with even brief errors quickly becoming viral controversies.

The incident also highlights the sensitivity surrounding tributes to cultural icons, particularly figures like Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, whose contributions to Indian music remain deeply significant.