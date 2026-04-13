Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Kaun Samay?’ Remark Goes Viral After Samay Raina’s ‘Monk’ Joke

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has responded with humour to comedian Samay Raina’s recent jibe at him in the stand-up special Still Alive, sparking fresh buzz online around their ongoing exchange.

The episode stems from Raina’s comeback special, where he revisited the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent. During the performance, Raina took multiple digs at Allahbadia, including referring to him as “the monk who sold his Ferrari,” a satirical nod to his self-help persona and public image.

The remark quickly gained traction online, with clips circulating widely across social media platforms. Raina also joked about how the controversy had affected him, saying it had impacted his mental health, while using humour to reflect on the backlash he faced.

In response, Allahbadia appeared to take a light-hearted approach. When asked about Raina, he reacted with a quip, saying, “Samay kaun? Kya Samay?” before adding that it is now “his time.” His response, often paraphrased online as “Kaun Samay?”, quickly went viral, with fans sharing the clip and interpreting it as a witty comeback.

In addition to the remark, Allahbadia has also been sharing content focused on positivity and personal growth, indirectly addressing the situation without engaging directly in the criticism.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of the India’s Got Latent controversy from 2025, which had led to widespread backlash, legal scrutiny and the eventual removal of the show from YouTube. The row was triggered by remarks made during an episode featuring Allahbadia, which drew criticism for being inappropriate.

Raina’s Still Alive special marks his return to the stage after the controversy, with the comedian using the platform to address the fallout and respond to critics through satire. His jokes about Allahbadia formed part of a broader narrative in the special, where he reflected on the incident and its impact on his career and personal life.

The interaction between the two has since become a talking point online, with users debating the tone of their responses. While some have praised Allahbadia’s calm and humorous reply, others have highlighted Raina’s comedic framing of the controversy as part of his storytelling.

The viral exchange also underscores how digital creators are increasingly responding to criticism and each other’s content in real time, often blending humour with personal commentary.