Avneet Kaur Shared Her Dance Video On Her Instagram Handle, Receiving Praise From Her Fans

Bollywood actress who is soon going to be seen in Hollywood films, Avneet Kaur is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos on social media with her fans and receives immense love from the audience as well. Recently, Avneet Kaur has shared her dance video on Instagram, which is being liked by thousands of her fans and receiving a lot of comments on it.

Avneet Kaur

Let us tell you that Avneet Kaur has done a great dance in the video shared by her on her profile. Her hook steps are very good and professional too. We must say that the actress looked very happy while dancing and is seen giving great expressions on her face. Since the video was shared on social media, many users commented on this video and praised her skills.

Avneet Kaur

While some users praised the dance moves of the actress others trolled her for dancing in front of the camera. Commenting on Avneet Kaur’s dance video, a user wrote, ‘I was waiting for your dance.’ Another user wrote, ‘You killed us.’ A user has commented that ‘You have very good moves.’ In a recent interview, Avneet Kaur revealed that when she was 12 years old, a director gave her a page with very difficult words to read. When she could not read it, he scolded her and also abused her.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet told that after this, the director told her that she would never be able to do anything in life and would never be able to progress in the industry. Let us tell you that Avneet started her career in 2010 with a dance show ‘Dance India Dance, Little Masters’. After this, she appeared in the show ‘Meri Maa’ in 2012 and worked in many TV serials. She made her Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji’s film ‘Mardaani’.