Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman Have Call It Quits After Two Years Of Dating; Deets Inside!

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman apparently split up after dating for over two years. Here’s everything you’ll need find out on the couple’s rumoured breakup.

American model Bella Hadid reportedly split up with longtime boyfriend Marc Kalman after years of dating. Following nearly two years of dating, Bella and Marc have ended their relationship, according to ET Online. The cause for their breakup is unknown. Last year, rumours said that Marc Kalman planned to propose to Bella and that the two had discussed getting engaged and later marrying in California.

The rumours on the couple’s alleged breakup surfaced after the supermodel took a hiatus from her career to focus on her health. In case you don’t know, Bella Hadid has been fighting Lyme disease, a bacterial infection, for quite some time now.

Bella Hadid And Marc Kalman Are Reportedly Split Up.

ET Online reports that Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have no hatred towards each other, after being in love previously. As they grew apart, their love apparently ran its course, and they ultimately parted ways.

“They were madly in love, but their relationship eventually came to an end.” This led them to make the decision to break up. “Bella Hadid is a very nice person who struggles with the pressures of celebrity,” a source close to the couple told ET Online.

“Hadid is now taking a much-needed break from her modeling career to treat her Lyme disease.” She is not in treatment and does not have a drugs abuse or alcohol problem. Her breakup from Marc Kalman was amicable, and she always took care of her own and has been open about it, according to the sources.

Bella Hadid And Marc Kalman Relationship Timeline.

For the uninitiated, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman, an art director by profession, fuelled relationship rumours in 2020. They kept their romance private until they made it official in July 2021. Last year, it was claimed that Kalman intends to propose to Hadid very soon. According to ET Online, the couple plans to get engaged shortly and have a wedding in California.

Bella Hadid’s Battle Against Lyme Disease.

Earlier this year, the American supermodel came up about her battle with Lyme illness. “The nerve pain ran down my entire meridian from my jaw through my lymph nodes, and was everywhere to the touch.” This pain, man, was agonizing. Something entirely distinctive. “Very different,” Bella Hadid commented in her TikTok video.