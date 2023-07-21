BBOTT 2: Pooja Bhatt And Her Dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Educational Qualifications Will Surprise You- Checkout!

Reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is grabbing a lot of headlines. The show which began on a boring note is now getting interesting with every episode. Veteran actress Pooja Bhatt is also a participant on the show. She is winning hearts with her intelligent take on every matter. The actress speaks inside the house as much as she needs to. She doesn’t pick on unnecessary arguments. Pooja is also often seen creating harmony between the contestants. But if someone does not take her opinion, she leaves the place and remains chill.

Recently, the actress made a shocking revelation about her studies in Bigg Boss house. Pooja disclosed that she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are school dropouts.

While talking to one of her fellow contestants inside the glass-walled house, Pooja said that education and degree have nothing to do with someone’s personality. According to the actress- A degree can reflect a person’s education, but cannot define, nor can tell about his ability. She stated, “Both I and my father dropped out of school which indicates that degree and education do not relate to each other.” Pooja attributed her excellent command over English to her going to a Parsi school.

Let us tell you when ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ premiered, no one was aware about Pooja Bhatt’s participation on the show. She was sitting in the judging panel and sharing her thoughts on all the other contestants. By the end of the opening night, host Salman Khan revealed that Pooja is the thirteenth participant of the show.

For the unversed, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has been extended by two weeks. With the entry of Wildcards like Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, equations inside the house have changed. The competition has become tougher. It will now be interesting to see who will take the trophy home.