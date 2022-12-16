Besharam Rang Row: Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj Slam BJP Leaders, “Abhinetriyon Ke Kapde Se Fursat…”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is causing a storm on the internet. As if Khan’s chiseled look and teaser was not enough to create waves, its recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’ has become a topic of discussion among netizens.

Featuring Shah with the ever so gorgeous Deepika Padukone, the track takes the audience to the beautiful locales of Spain as the pair grooves to the tunes of it. But Padukone’s bold avatar in saffron-colored bikinis has not gone down well with some BJP leaders like Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and RSS members.

Mishra, who is not convinced with the risque swimming costumes makers have chosen for their heroine in the song, is even thinking to ban the film in his state if corrections are not made. On the top of all this, many Hindu bigots in Indore are burning the effigies of King Khan and Deepika.

Now, actress Swara Bhaskar and South star Prakash Raj have come out in support of Pathaan’s latest track. They have blasted the trolls as well as politicians who are creating ruckus on the visuals of ‘Besharam Rang’.

Sharing a screengrab of a news article stating that the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh may ban Pathaan for showing ‘Muslim man groping woman wearing saffron’, Bhaskar slammed the minister for spending his time on seeing what the actresses are wearing in their songs instead of doing something productive for the country.

She tweeted, “Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country’s leaders in power. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after oggling at actor’s dresses).”

Putting a news piece regarding the Besharam Rang row, Raj took a dig at Saffron clad ministers of BJP who have raped and have given hate speeches too. He penned on Twitter, “#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists…give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking (sic).”

For the unversed, Narottam Mishra called out ‘Besharam Rang’ for the kind of costumes Deepika is donning in it. He also said that the track is filmed with a dirty mindset. Furthermore, he targeted the Padmavat actress for supporting Tukde Tukde gang in the past also.

‘Besharam Rang’ has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. Its lyrics are written by Kumaar while its choreography has been done by Vaibhavi Merchant. Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham is set to release on January 25, 2023.