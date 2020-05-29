Coronavirus has wiped away so many plans for so many people. Whether it was travelling plans, wedding plans, job change or family plans, this unpredictable situation of global unrest washed away all the plans. While many say that there would be many pregnancies during this lockdown and many would-be welcoming babies, Bharti Singh believes otherwise. She got married to Haarsh Limbachiya in 2017 and had plans to have a baby this year. But coronavirus happened.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Bharti opened up on having a baby in 2020 but due to COVID-19 situation, Bharti and Haarsh had to drop the plan. “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mai 20-20 khel lu (smiles) however, due to Coronavirus outbreak I don’t wish to take any chance,” Bharti said.

She further added that having a baby can be risky considering the situation. “I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk,” she added.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya will complete 3 years or their married life together in December. The comedian has been very vocal about her personal life. Be it her happiest moments or her struggling days.

