Bharti Singh’s Heartfelt Lohri Celebration with Sons Gola and Kaju Gets Interrupted By Neighboured

This year’s Lohri celebration was extra special yet emotional for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The couple celebrated the festival with their two sons, Gola and newborn Kaju, marking little Kaju’s first Lohri. However, what was meant to be a joyful family moment turned bittersweet when complaints from neighbors dampened the celebrations, leaving Bharti nostalgic for her hometown Amritsar.

Bharti Singh became a mother for the second time on December 19, 2025, and since then, she and Harsh have been sharing adorable glimpses of their newborn with fans. Recently, the couple decided to celebrate Lohri in their building with close neighbors to welcome baby Kaju into the festivities. Harsh also shared snippets of the celebration on social media, while Bharti later opened up about the incident in her latest vlog, revealing how the evening unfolded.

In her vlog, Bharti explained that while celebrating Lohri, they lit some wood as part of the traditional ritual. However, some residents in the building raised objections, expressing concerns that the fire could cause problems. Talking emotionally about the incident, Bharti said she felt scared and disheartened while celebrating the festival, which made her miss Amritsar even more. “I miss Amritsar so much. Baba Ji, please call me. I want to visit with my husband and both my children. I want to listen to the Shabad and have Kada Prasad. There is so much peace there. Amritsar’s other name is peace,” Bharti shared.



She added that festivals like Lohri feel more meaningful when celebrated in one’s hometown, surrounded by tradition and familiarity. Bharti further expressed that while the neighbors were technically right to worry about safety, the complaints took away the joy of the moment. “These festivals should be celebrated in Amritsar, not in this building. We were scared while celebrating. The real fun of festivals is in your hometown,” she said.

Her words struck a chord with many viewers, who related to the struggle of celebrating traditional festivals in urban apartment settings. Despite the disruption, Bharti and Harsh also shared a beautiful family photo from Lohri. In the picture, the couple can be seen lovingly admiring baby Kaju, while elder brother Gola looks at his younger sibling with affection.