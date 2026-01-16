Gaurav Khanna And His Wife Akanksha Chamola Facing Backlash For Dance Video of Her Birthday Bash

Television actor Gaurav Khanna recently celebrated his wife Akanksha Chamola’s birthday with grand celebrations, and several inside videos from the party are now taking over social media. While fans are loving the couple’s chemistry, a few clips have also sparked controversy, with Akanksha once again facing online trolling. One particular video from the birthday bash has caught everyone’s attention.

In the clip, Gaurav Khanna is seen dancing romantically with his wife Akanksha to Salman Khan’s iconic song “O O Jaane Jaana”. Surrounded by friends and guests, the couple danced wholeheartedly as people recorded the special moment on their phones. For the occasion, Gaurav looked dashing in a maroon blazer paired with matching pants, while Akanksha turned heads in a bright red dress, looking elegant and confident. Fans praised the couple’s chemistry and called the moment adorable and pure couple goals.

However, another video from the same party has sparked criticism. In this clip, Akanksha Chamola is seen dancing to Katrina Kaif’s hit song “Chikni Chameli” along with Ashnoor Kaur and Awez, who were Gaurav’s co-contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Soon after the video surfaced, sections of social media users began targeting Akanksha with harsh and derogatory comments. Several users criticized her dance moves, with some remarks crossing the line into personal attacks.



One user commented, “Gaurav must be thinking, ‘Where have I gotten myself into?’” Another said, “She can become a good item girl one day.” One even said, “Even people in the background are laughing, she doesn’t understand they’re making fun of her.” One person commented, “There’s a difference between dancing and vulgarity.” The trolling has once again ignited discussions around moral policing and online harassment, especially targeting women for expressing themselves freely.

Interestingly, these videos surfaced just days after Gaurav Khanna openly defended Akanksha when she was trolled for her carefree dancing at a Bigg Boss 19 party. Speaking to one of the media houses, Gaurav clarified the situation and stood firmly by his wife. He said that the women Akanksha was dancing with were from his publicist’s team, who had worked tirelessly while he was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.