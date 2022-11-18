Bhuj: Delhi High Court Issues An Injunction Over Websites For Streaming Ajay Devgn’s Film Illegaly

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been entertaining the audience for the last two decades. He has made his place in the hearts of people with his brilliant acting. Today his film Drishyam 2 is released. The actor remains in a discussion about his film. Another film by Ajay was released last year but it is currently making headlines.

Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ was released in 2021 on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. At the same time. The Delhi High Court has ordered that 700 websites which are illegally streaming the film will have to remove it from their domain forever. The order has been passed by Justice Pratibha M Singh.

For information, let us tell you that a case was filed by the producer of ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ demanding a ban on illegal streaming. Earlier in August, an interim injunction order was passed by the court. In this order, 42 websites were banned. Such a ban was done for ignoring the rules of copyright and broadcast, but later it was found that there are 689 more such websites on which streaming is being done illegally.

At the same time, now the court has given its verdict in favour of the producer of the film. The producer said that if the film continues to be shown in such an illegal way, then he will suffer a lot. At the same time, the court has ordered the removal of the film from these illegal websites forever, saying that the domain names of those websites where Bhuj: The Pride of India is being shown illegally will be suspended or locked.

Talking about the director of ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, is Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles along with Ajay Devgn. The film depicts IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik attempting to complete his mission and create history with the help of 300 women.