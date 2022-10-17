Bickram Ghosh & Ehsaan Noorani Curating The Magical Music Show In Goa- Deets Inside

After two years of hiatus, multi-disciplinary arts events, and serendipity arts festivals are going to be held in the nearer future. And the show will open out numerous wonders having been unspoken in India.

Musician and Indian classical tabla players Bickram Ghosh and Ehsaan Noorani will be the curator of the show. To bring the artistic talents widespread across India to the show to show the musical palette of Indian culture. The show is likely to be held in goa and many known musical and talented faces would be seen there.

Ehsaan comes with the statement, “my intention is to illustrate the fusion and the collaboration between artists. This will make a new way to approach unsung styles of hidden amazingness and many talents gets new opportunities to showcase themselves.” “I have the idea of what it would look like and the way it is going to resonate among others,”

And there is going to be a special collaboration with Sivamani, Selvaganes, and Ehsaan Noorani. While both are widely spoken talents, this collaboration is going to be so unexpected at the event. And people too and I are also so excited to be part of the event.

Considering the whole show to stand out and make the evening special to all the music lovers. That would be the probable reason this lineup was made to have a rollercoaster experience for artistic lovers. Further apart, there would be a Sufi-folk tales, the sound of qawwali, and folk forms, all of them from Indian ragas.