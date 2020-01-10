Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Her Feeling To Marry Siddharth Shukla; After Her Father Hopes The Same

Bigg Boss 13 has got our eyes glued with its endless fights between the contestants and romance. The contestants are making sure to give us all the Tadka and spice with every week their’s new topic to discuss. The contestants are making sure to keep their fans interested by offering amazing and spicy content. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned. One such nok jhok wali jodi is none other than of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Yesterday, we bought to you that Shehnaaz’s father wants the two to get married. While today, Shehnaaz expresses the same feeling. In the promo, we also see that she is saying that she hopes to tie the knot with Sid soon after Bigg Boss 13 ends which leaves Sidharth blushing, a few seconds later, she points at Shukla and says, “Call me after Bigg Boss.” Have a look at the promo:

While the two are going around in the Big Boss house, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh is really welcoming the two together. If rumours to be believed, he even had a conversation with Shukla’s supported and ex Big Boss winner, Vindu Dara Singh about the same. Vindu assured him that everything will be alright. He said, “main sab theek kar doonga dono ke beech.”

And also, Mr Singh said that he does not have any problem if Sid and Shehnaaz wants to get married. He stated, “Yes, I can see the feelings that they have for each other. No problem. Achchi baat hogi. Sidharth achcha ladka hai. Suljha hua hai woh, Shehnaaz mein thoda bachpana zaroor hai. The combo would be good.” He even said, ‘Mujhe koi aitraaz nahin hai’ to Sidharth’s physical abuse to his daughter, telecast in one of the recent episodes.

When the topic of ego and arrogance came, he rather said its not a problem either. Santok responded, “Ego hai, lekin agar dekho toh ego sab mein hoti hai. I quite like him” in an interview with a media portal. Well, let’s see what happens next in between the duo. We won’t mind to see them together.