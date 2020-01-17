Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Supports Asim Riaz, Slams Sidharth, Says, “Channel Ka Support Hai, Kuch Bhi Karta Hai”

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved yet controversial shows on Indian television. The 13th season started with a bang and has got our eyes glued ever since. From budding romance, friendships to fights all the episodes of the show are enough to grab eyeballs. Bigg Boss 13 is one of the seasons that has got everyone talking. And not only us but the Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is watching the current season very closely.

In a recent interaction when she was asked what she thinks about Asim’s game plan, Shilpa Shinde had stated, “Asim bohut aacha khel raha hai. Jo known faces hai wahan pe jaise Sidharth Shukla aur Rashami ne colors ka show kiya, baaki jo bhi artist hain usme se Asim ko jaane nahi the. Lekin jis hisaab se woh kehl rahe hain who hisaab se Asim is the best”. Hinting at Salman’s biased attitude towards Sidharth Shukla, Shilpa said, “Agar channel ka support hai, toh woh insaan kuch bhi karta hai, toh woh sahi hai”.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing one of the most emotional moments of the season as the family week has begun on the show. We saw Arti Singh’s brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek enter the show along with his twins. Followed by Mahira Sharma’s mom, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh and Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz among others.

