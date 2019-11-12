Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Cosy In Bed With Shehnaaz Gill: Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla has done it once again and the fans of Bigg Boss 13 have another reason to be happy. He has managed to get all the footage this year and people are exclaiming how great he is on the show. Despite the sudden bursts of anger that he shows, he has come out as a great personality. And in the last episode of the show, one can even see him getting cosy with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

In the last episode we saw, Shehnaaz kept a flower on Sidharth’s bed in a bid to patch up. She then kept making it to his bed and finally, Sidharth pulled her onto the bed, embraced her and they went off to sleep on the same bed. Asim, Shefali, Arti and Bhau were the witness of this moment. They snuggled so cutely that Twitter is hailing for #Sidnaaz calling it the best moment in the history of the Bigg Boss house. Even Ex-Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati was quite happy to see this moment. Watch the video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz snuggling here.

Now, we wonder what Shehnaaz Gill will do about her friendship with Paras Chhabra and the gang. let’s see what kind of a game with Shehnaaz play from hereon. We are quite happy though to see these together once again.