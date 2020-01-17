Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler Alert: Sidharth Shukla Consoles Rashami Desai As She Burst Out In Tears; Paras Introduce Mahira To His Mom; Watch Video

Bigg Boss season 13 has turned out to be the most successful TRP gained show on television, entertaining and nasty fights have made the show gain more popularity and there are no second thoughts about it. The show has witnessed a lot of fights between the contestants. The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, every contestant is putting their best game forward to win the show and with that, the show is reaching its entertainment to the whole new level.

Sidharth Shukla who is currently staying inside the Bigg Boss house is extremely close to his mother and often misses her. And since it’s a family special week, Bigg Boss 13 is seeing a rather emotional week for its contestants. And what has caught our attention was a clip of Sidharth Shukla’s mom entering the house and it’s heart-melting, to be honest. The actor gets teary-eyed upon seeing her; he also makes her meet his arch-enemy, Rashmi Desai.

Later Sidharth and his mother can be seen engaging in a fun banter. She also advises him to stay happy and spend the rest of the days with a happy spirit. She later pokes fun at him as he is seen roaming around almost naked and sometimes wearing shorts inside the house almost all the time. She is seen telling him, “Full Kapde Pehnne Ka” and two breaks into laughter. In tonight’s episode, we shall see Rashami’s brother kids have entered the house and along with that will see the enemy’s reunion yes you guess that right! Its Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have ended their rivalry and turned friends again, thanks to Rashami’s niece and nephew in Bigg Boss 13.

The preview for tonight’s episode starts with Shukla taking his mom to meet Rashami Desai, as well as Shehnaaz Gill and his mom was seen praising both of them. Rashami says that they are there for each other. After Sidharth’s mom left, Rahsami is seen crying as no members of her family came. Sid was seen consoling her and later Rashami’s niece and nephew enter the house.

Her niece and nephew then ask her why she isn’t friends with Shukla anymore. They take her out to the garden area and call Sid as well, asking them to be friends again. The two shake each other’s hands and also hug each other, thereby ending their rivalry on BB 13 house. Paras Chhabra has also introduced his mother to Mahira Sharma.