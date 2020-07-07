Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality TV shows and everyone looks forward to the next season. The last season of Bigg Boss set pretty high expectations and now everyone is expecting the same from the upcoming season as well. Bigg Boss 14 has become the talk of the town. From the past few weeks, the names of contestants who are rumoured to be the part of the 14th season have surfaced and are doing the rounds on social media.

We have the latest update from the show. According to reports published online, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will have 13 celebrities and following the past tradition, it will also have three commoners. All the contestants would have to necessarily undergo a COVID-19 test and only then would they be granted entry. And that’s not all, even inside the house, contestants would have to follow social distancing.

A report published in ABP states that, Salman Khan who has been charging Rs 12 to 14 crore for Bigg Boss 13, will reportedly charge a handsome amount of Rs 16 crore per week. Yes! That’s right! Salman Khan will reportedly charge a whopping amount of Rs 16 Cr per week.

A source close to the show revealed to Bollywoodlife that season 14 is likely is begin from the last week of October. The source was quoted saying by the portal, “While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October. The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised.”

