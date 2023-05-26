If people say that beautiful women are not intelligent then here is Aditi Arya who has debunked this myth. Aditi Arya, an Indian actress, model, research analyst, and former Femina Miss India World is also a winner of beauty pageants. She recently graduated from Yale University with an MBA degree.

Recently she came into the spotlight when her fiancee Jay was praised for all her hard work and efforts. Read further to know who are Jay and Aditi.

Who is Jay Kotak?

Jay Kotak is the son of billionaire Uday Kotak, CEO and chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Jay is currently the Co-head of Kotak811, a digital banking platform launched by Kotak Mahindra Bank in 2016. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University.

Is Billionaire’s son dating Miss India Aditi Arya?

Yes, Jay Kotak is in a relationship with Former Miss India and actress Aditi Arya. He took to Twitter and announced that Aditi my fiancee completed her MBA from Yale University. Sharing her graduation pics, Jay was quoted saying that he is immensely proud of her. The couple is already engaged. However, not much is known about their love story. The internet even managed to unearth a photo of Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris after their alleged August 2022 engagement. But until recently, neither of them had verified the rumours.

Aditi Arya is a multi-talented woman

Aditi Arya is a perfect example of beauty with brain. After taking home the Femina Miss India World 2015 crown, she represented her country at the 65th Miss World competition in 2015. She was chose in the top five in the Multimedia Award, the top five in the People’s Choice Award, the top ten in the World Fashion Designer Dress Award. Several nonprofit organisations, including Amitasha, Supported Decision Making, and Protsahan, have been affiliated with her. She has also participated in street theatre, which has touched upon issues like civic responsibility and consideration for those with special needs.