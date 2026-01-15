Bollywood Actor and Director Deepak Tijori Duped of ₹5 Lakh, Files Fraud Complaint in Mumbai

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Deepak Tijori has reportedly fallen victim to a financial fraud. The actor, best known for his role in the cult film Aashiqui, has filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Bangur Nagar police station, alleging that he was cheated of ₹5 lakh by three individuals who promised to arrange funding for his upcoming film. Following his complaint, the police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Kavita Shibag Kapoor, Fauzia Arshi, and one unidentified person. The incident reportedly took place in the Goregaon–Oshiwara area of Mumbai.

According to reports, Deepak Tijori has been working on the script of his new Hindi film titled Tom Dick and Mary since 2024. While searching for financial backing for the project, a friend introduced him to Kavita Kapoor, who claimed to be associated with T-Series. Kavita allegedly told Tijori that she had strong connections within the media and film industry and assured him that she could help secure funding for his movie.

Trusting her claims, the actor proceeded with discussions, only to later discover that Kavita had already resigned from T-Series, raising doubts about her credibility. In 2025, Kavita Kapoor reportedly introduced Deepak Tijori to Fauzia Arshi at Fauzia’s residence in Oshiwara. Fauzia identified herself as a filmmaker and further claimed that she was on the verge of launching her own airline company.

According to the complaint, Fauzia assured Tijori that she could arrange a “Letter of Interest” from the airline company. She claimed this document would help him attract potential investors for Tom Dick and Mary. Based on these assurances, Deepak reportedly paid ₹5 lakh. However, upon further inquiry, Tijori realized that all the claims made by the two women were false. The airline project, industry connections, and funding promises allegedly turned out to be completely fabricated.

After uncovering the alleged deception, Deepak Tijori approached the Bangur Nagar police station and filed a detailed complaint. The police have since registered an FIR and stated that the accused will be questioned soon as part of the investigation. Officials are now verifying the financial transactions, documents, and claims made by the accused to determine the full extent of the fraud.