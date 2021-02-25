Shahid Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk alongside Amrita Rao. Shahid got achievement in the year 2006 in Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic drama Vivah. However, his second release that year, Imtiaz Ali-coordinated rom-com Jab We Met end up being one of the top-grossing movies of the year. Shahid was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Other than his astonishing acting, Shahid made it to headlines for his relationship with Kareena Kapoor.



During the shooting of Fida in 2004, Shahid started dating Kareena and the two of them freely talked about their relationship. When asked about when the two of them started dating each other, he had continued, “We were dating within the first week of meeting each other…so you can say that, yes, we hit it off the moment we met!”



Shahid and Kareena have worked together in several movies like Fida, 36 China Town, Chupke, Milenge, Jab We Met, and Udta Punjab. Shahid Kapoor is happily married to Mira Rajput and has two adorable kids Misha and Zain, though Bebo is happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan and has a charming kid Taimur Ali Khan and recently they are blessed with another baby boy in the Pataudi family.



In a throwback interview with Bombay Times, when Shahid Kapoor was asked why his movies with Kareena Kapoor didn’t do well, he had revealed, “Kareena and I looked really bad together in our first couple of films. Jab We Met was just a really good film…the characters worked and people remember that. Besides Sonakshi, I like my pairing with Amrita Rao, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor.”





Talking about whether he would remain friends with his exes and share a good bond with them, the actor had said, “It’s difficult. It depends on a lot of things, on how you parted and the circumstances you are in now. It depends on the people who you are with now, whether they are comfortable with your being friends with someone you used to be with. It’s difficult, but not impossible. Kudos to someone who can do that. But it’s difficult and it would be easier to say yes than to go ahead and do it.”