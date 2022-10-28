Boney Kapoor Removes Salman Khan From ‘No Entry’ Sequel After He Demanded Full Control Of The Film!

The sequel of the hit comedy film, No Entry is being speculated for the longest time. Earlier it was reported that due to legal and financial problems, Salman Khan has decided to shelve the movie. But now, it is being reported Khan never had the rights over it because producer Boney Kapoor owns the franchise. So, without his consent, a second part cannot be made. There has also been a fallout between Salman and Boney over this.

A report in a leading daily state, “No Entry is a franchise owned by producer Boney Kapoor. There is no way Salman Khan can do the sequel without Boney’s legal consent. Boney has told his friends he would happily give Salman the right to the sequel. However, Salman hasn’t asked. So technically there is no No Entry Mein Entry.”

According to some other sources, Salman and Boney had a word over the production of No Entry Mein Entry but things couldn’t materialize as the former wanted full control over it. This has become a cause rift between them and Boney has axed Salman from the film.

The insider source quoted, “Salman wanted to own the negative and the IPR of the franchise along with the digital and satellite rights of the film. That came as a surprise because Boney has had an entire production set-up for several years. And, because of these alleged unrealistic demands of Khan, Boney has now decided to make the No Entry sequel without him.”

Surely, this piece of news about Salman walking out of the much-anticipated might upset the audience. Let’s wish for the actor and producer to call a truce soon.

Before the latest development, the director of No Entry, Anees Bazmee, who is going to helm the sequel also confirmed that the second instalment of the film will go on floors with the original cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in January 2023.