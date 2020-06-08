Sara Ali Khan is the girl who is born with a silver spoon. She belongs to the family of Nawabs of Pataudi but has decided to make a name for herself with her on talent and hard work. From the first time she made appearance on the Koffee with Karan couch, she made everyone her fan. From her mannerisms to her down to earth nature, she has proved that she is nothing like other actresses.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan lauded Sara for being her self. Speaking of being proud of her, Soha says, “I feel incredibly proud of her. I’m very happy that the start has been good for her because I feel it makes the journey easier. I think she chose the best films. Both in terms of performance and in terms of commercial success. So I think she is quite set. And I love the way she conducts herself personally. She is very sincere and forthcoming, her command over Hindi, Urdu and English and her confidence. She’s not trying to be anyone else. She’s not trying to come up with the best answer. She is just being herself and that’s why people are responding to her.”

Back then in the year 2017, Soha Ali Khan released her book, Perils of Being Moderately Famous and on the day of the launch, her ex sister in law, Sara’s mother, Amrita Singh was not present there. Talking about the same, she had said, “My relationship with my ex-sister-in-law, Amrita Singh, is not as close as it used to be then. And that is not to say that it is a huge controversy or anything. It is just how it is. And it is how it would be with any other family. Which is why she wasn’t there at my book launch.”

Recently, we got our hand on some childhood pictures of Sara with her daddy Saif, which went viral on the internet some days ago. And while looking at them we cannot believe that she looked exactly like her cousin sister, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan (Sara’s paternal aunt) and Kunal Kemmu! Take a look at the picture below:

So cute, right?