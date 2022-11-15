Casino Pin Up

Here are the sports events available for betting before the match. This is the section where you can place a bet during the game. Here you can find detailed information about bonuses, promotions and valid promo codes of the gambling establishment.

Licensed pin up slot machines from the world’s leading gambling providers are collected here. A section with live dealer games. Allows you to plunge into the atmosphere of a classic casino, and play poker, roulette, baccarat or blackjack. All the events on esports are collected here. Using the link, you can make esports bets both in live and in the pre-match. Lottery draws are held here. Unlike the usual lotto, you can bet on the entire ticket as a whole and on individual events (for example, the loss of a number). It is allowed to do this live during the draw. Bingo games are presented here. For the most part, these are lottery draw emulators, but there are other options.

Here the player has access to the classic football tag sweepstake, as well as 6 more varieties of toto. In this section, you can bet on virtual sports. The results of the competitions and the statistics of the championships are collected here. In a separate subsection, the results of recently completed live games are displayed, with which you can find out about the results of the bet. There is also an “Advanced” button on the panel with sections. It contains everything that did not fit into the main line:

scratch cards;

classic lotteries;

blog, contacts, rules and feedback form with support;

pokerroom;

fun games (“Hunting and fishing”, underwater strategies and others);

links to social networks and messengers (Instagram and Telegram).

In the center of the main page there is a selection of the most interesting sports competitions in the opinion of the bookmaker. Football and other disciplines are represented here: hockey, basketball, volleyball, tennis. If the betterer already has an account in the pin up bookmaker and has previously made sports bets, the selection of the main one will contain individual recommendations. They are formed on the basis of previously made bets.

Bonus programs and promotions

In terms of bonuses and promotions held for clients, this company does not have a serious superiority over other licensed bookmakers in Russia. This is due to the fact that the developers decided to introduce only one type of permanent bonus, which provides for the registration of a new user. The amount of encouragement is more than impressive and amounts to $2 thousand.

Conclusion

The general conclusion about the pin up bookmaker is more than positive. They do not have significant shortcomings and problematic sections, and there are more than enough positive aspects. Most likely, new features of the function will appear in the near future, as well as an increase in bonus programs and promotions is not excluded.