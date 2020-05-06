Loading...

Chahatt Khanna has recently said that she doesn’t find ‘Single Mother’ a great term for women and would even want to settle down. She has been married twice and is mother to two kids. Now, she has heen getting a lot of backlash where people have been giving her lessons on motherhood. And she couldn’t take it anymore. So, she lashed out at them. Chahatt Khanna Slammed For Being Single Mother, Gives Back To All Trolls With This Message

Slamming the trolls on the internet, Chahhat shares a special message for her trolls and talks about no one can escape karma. She wrote, “Witches and bitches who can never get love, bf or family in life, forget about kids, they will never understand that kids a blessing and not a liability, or target to put a woman down” The actress then added that God only blesses those with kids who have the dignity and courage Hinting at trolls, Khanna mentioned that she will anyways be fine, but wondered how they will be cured of their shallow attitude that is a disease.

With Chahatt Khanna slamming trolls on social media, the actress went on to share another post talking about going offline from social media. The actress said, “No I am not running away, just that I’ll be busy with work, for a few days” Khanna mentioned that she will not be active on social media, but her team will be posting pictures on her behalf and spoke about how it is important to reply to trolls online.

Finally, the actress shared a special message for her trolls and mentioned how no one can escape karma. She said, “aur karma kisiko nahi chodta hai, na mujhe na aapko.” Chahatt Khanna Slammed For Being Single Mother, Gives Back To All Trolls With This Message.