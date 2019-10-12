Change your Packaging Style with Abhinandan’s Abhinandan’s redefine and beautify packaging.

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

In this fast-moving era, where everything is sold as it is seen, packaging plays a vital role. And the entrepreneur of new age, PremlataAgarwal has understood it really well. Well known in the packaging industry, “Abhinandan’s” has already shining out in a very short span of time. Premlata with her mastermind has captured the market in such a way that she is not only working in India but also taking overseas assignments. Detailing and striving for perfection are two principles that Premlata believes in while crafting designs. By doing this, the outcome that the team achieves exceeds the client’s expectations. Their designs are simply adored by everyone as they truly pay attention to the details.

On being asked what was the idea behind this, she proudly declares, “India is a land of festivals, we have a festival for each season and mood. We like to rejoice every small and big happiness that comes our way and we celebrate it by sharing the same with our family and friends. ‘Abhinandan’s’ as the name suggests, has been created to welcome all celebrations and happy times. In life, there are numerous occasions that arise for celebration. We want to capture these moments forever and make them memorable. We want to leave nothing to chance, no stone unturned in this quest.”

Let, Abhinandan’s take some responsibility

When there is an event in your house or in office, taking care of every little thing is kinda difficult. So let, Abhinandan’s take some responsibility. The creative team here has mastered the art of giving each festival its own flavor and uniqueness by carefully crafting the customised solutions. Teej when the women like to dress up in their fineries and enjoy the onset of the monsoon season. Green is the colour associated with fertility and rain. For this occasion there are jhulas (swings), bangles, Mehendi, herbal cosmetics in peacock theme playing by the mood of the season. RakshaBandhan, celebrating the sacred sibling love and commitment of protection is celebrated with much fervor in this part of the world. For this occasion, there are fancy envelops and Rakhi trays comprising of all the essential articles required to perform the ritual of tying rakhi. Small Krishna idols for the purpose of Janmashtami helps in reviving stories of childhood which is part of the platter of sweets. To celebrate the victory of good over evil, one of the bases of Hindu culture, on the occasion of Dussehra, there are fancy trays that can be decorated with whatever needs to be gifted. Also, there are Dhanush bans for the children to enact the battle of quelling the adverse forces. On the occasion of KarwaChauth, there are carefully crafted trays to pamper the women who have fasted all day long, praying for the safety and well being of their beloved. And of course, to celebrate the biggest festival Diwali, the festival of lights, they go overboard and one is spoilt for choice.

Feel the festive vibes

On this ausgaciousaccasion of Diwali. There are beautiful hand crafted diyas (mud lamps), candles, GaneshLakshmi idols and trays to choose from the vast variety available. For

X-mas mouth-watering pastries and cakes can be gifted with the thematic trays and hampers along with some jingles of the X-mas bells and X-mas trees inviting Santa to your houses. Festival of color, Holi is celebrated with much madness. But there has to be an order in this chaos also, the method in the madness! There are balloons, pichkaris, herbal colors like Chandan, to quench your thirst thandai and other sharbat and silence your stomach, gunjiya and samosa’s complete the picture.

Present everything in the most unique manner.

Besides festivals, the occasion of engagement ceremonies, there are beautiful ring platters. As per the theme for weddings, there are cards, gifts, return gifts, envelopes, etc. created with absolute care and precision. Ginni (gold sovereigns) platters, Ginni boxes, cash boxes, trousseau packing in our own crafted trays and hampers, fruit baskets, sweets hampers, potlis (pouches), exclusive envelopes, elegant gifts for Mehendi function, BhajanSandhya, and finally the wedding return favor (Bhaji boxes, Tokri’s, Baskets, Thali’s etc).

Agarwal informs that occasions like the baby showers, the baby announcements when the emotions run high and they are being handled with the utmost care by the team taking care of the smallest requirement of the mother to be and the mother. There is a whole creative team buzzing with ideas to make your these parties a huge success. Birthday parties, Graduation parties, Anniversaries are also occasions that can be turned into big events with their inputs and help. They provide classy gifts in metal, pinewood, glass, mango wood, etc. Besides giving all kinds of packaging, gifting solutions, Abhinandan also takes care of the hospitality needs in providing metal dinner sets, cutlery for special parties and events, chef dishes, decorative lanterns, room hamper baskets, exclusive baskets for laundry, metal baskets, tray sets for bakeries, etc.

Make chocolates look more desirable with outstanding packaging.

When asked about the soaring success of her enterprise, this is what Agarwal had to say “We at Abhinandan’s are having the highest endeavor for customer’s satisfaction. We along with our highly trained and specialized team of designers, craftsmen, production team matched with professional vendors strive for the best. Our motto at Abhinandan is always to make your special moment more special.” So, guys and girls, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and grab this opportunity and get on with your next party plan.

Make everything look gorgeous and appealing.

By Aditi Gupta