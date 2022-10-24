Check Out 5 Celeb Couples Celebrating Their First Diwali!

Today, October 24, we celebrate the most awaited festival of the year, which is Diwali. Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India which is celebrated across the country with great joy and enthusiasm with fireworks, food, and especially sweets.

Celebrities manage to surprise us with their grand celebrations. This Diwali is more special for some of our celebs as they are rocking the occasion with their beloved partners for the first time.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

TV star Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, known as the lovebirds of telly town, will celebrate Diwali as a pair for the first time. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, they fell in love. Since then they have been identified as the most romantic couple in the industry. With their love, they are painting the town red. Fans can’t get enough of their chemistry. This year both celebrated the Ganesh festival with great enthusiasm. We are sure Diwali will be one of the most memorable occasions for them.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

TV star Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are one of the most talked about celebrities in the entertainment industry. The pair dated for several years. They tied the knot in December 2021. Their wedding was indeed a grand celebration attended by numerous celebrities from the industry and their friends. They love to celebrate every occasion with enthusiasm. This time, they are going to celebrate the festival for the first time as a married couple.

Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal

On November 16, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya married Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for about a year, they got engaged on November 13. Then they tied the knot. Due to the nature of Rahul’s work, the newly-married couple rarely gets time to spend with each other. But this year, Diwali is special for the pair as they are celebrating the occasion for the first time after marriage.

Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik

Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are going to celebrate Diwali as a couple for the first time. Fans love them as a couple.

Mansi Srivastava- Kapil Tejwani

Last but not least, Ishqbaaaz fame Mansi Srivastava is going to celebrate Diwali with her husband Kapil Tejwani for the first time. They tied the knot on 22nd January, 2022.