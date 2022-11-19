Chris Hemsworth Is Taking A Break From Acting; Know Why?

For the moment, Thor is setting down his hammer. The Spiderhead actor recently announced he wants to take a break from acting to spend more time with his wife, Elsa Pataky and their kids, India, 10, and Tristan and Sasha, twins, who are 8 years old. When Chris was producing his National Geographic docuseries Limitless, he had an enlightening experience that caused him to shift his priorities.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on November 17, he said, “Doing an episode on death and facing your mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet.” “Oh my God, they’re getting older, they’re growing up, and I keep piling another movie on top of another movie, you say as you begin to chat about your family and children. Before you know it, they’ve turned 18 and left the house, and I failed to notice the window.”

Chris said that he felt “really triggered” to want to take a break after coming to this realization. When will his pace go up, though? Before finishing Limitless, Chris said he had fulfilled his contractual commitments; nevertheless, this month would bring about a new reality.

Chris received more from Limitless than just a fresh outlook. He received some crucial health-related information as a result of it as well.

Chris had a range of genetic testing, as depicted in the series, and as a result, he discovered that he has an elevated risk for Alzheimer’s disease, according to the sources. When Chris learned that he was “eight to ten times more likely” to get Alzheimer’s in the future, he remembered how it felt to learn about this finding.

I wasn’t sure what to think, he admitted. “Am I supposed to be worried? Is this concerning?” The gene isn’t “pre-deterministic,” he eventually discovered; rather, it is a “strong indication” for him. The news ultimately increased the effect of the docuseries on him.