Debina Bonnerjee Shares An Inside Video Of Delivery Room During Birth Of Her 2nd Daughter; Watch Here

2022 is a special year for television actress Debina Banerjee. Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Chowdhary have been planning a baby for years. In the same year, his dream of becoming a father came true. How lucky they were when they became parents after many years of marriage, Debina gave birth to two daughters in the same year.

Debina first became a mother exactly 7 months ago. And on November 11, she gave birth to her second daughter. How hard this time was for Debina. The actress shares her condition in the video.

Being a mother is the greatest happiness in the world. What will it feel like when a woman becomes a mother? This feeling cannot be put into words. The birth of a child is a joy, but the mother also suffers a lot. Debina also suffered from this. The actress talks about her journey to motherhood in a YouTube video.

After giving birth, Debina shared two videos on her YouTube channel. In the first video, Gurmeet talks about how nervous he is before the delivery of his wife. While Debina is doing all the prenatal tests. Debina and Gurmeet are happy to become parents for the second time. This is because only 7 months have passed since the birth of the first daughter.

Debina shared another video to find out what it’s like to be a mother. Debina gives us a peek inside the hospital in the second video. In the video, Gurmit stands in the operating room, showing fans how Devina was born.

An image of the medical staff greeting the actor in the operating room was captured. The big thing is that They allowed Gurmeet to come there during her Delivery. Gurmeet not only attended the delivery of Debina, but also showed her operation. Debina, probably, could not put into words this difficult moment. But in fact, being a mother is not easy. Especially when she became a mother for the second time in 7 months.

Congratulations to Debina and Gurmit on becoming parents for the second time. Also, there are a few compliments on the videos he shares.