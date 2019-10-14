Deepika Padukone Reveals The Difference Between Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor Acting Style’s
In Bollywood, once a head-over-heels in love birds, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were also by each other’s side to support each other emotionally and professionally. The two were in the limelight for so long not only for their exceptional acting debut but also for their on-and-off relationship status.
Deepika and Ranbir have proved that exes can still be friends. Deepika and Ranbir have kept their past behind and have happily moved on in their personal and professional lives. Deepika is happily married to her long-time boyfriend, Ram Leela co-star, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor are in a happy relationship with his Brahmastra co-star, Alia Bhatt.
Actress Deepika Padukone the newly appointed Chairperson of MAMI, was in a conversation with the MAMI Festival Directors and critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra. Reveals the difference between hubby, Ranveer Singh, and ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor’s acting style.
During her conversation with the critics, Deepika was asked about how her co-actors – Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh – How they both differ in terms of their methods of working.to which she replied by saying, that her Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-actor Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t really have a process, as he is very spontaneous. She said, “I have never really seen him ‘prepare’ for his role as such. He’s like me in that respect. Our approach is 50% rehearsed and 50% spontaneous.”
"Ranveer Singh is very sensitive and not selfless . There are days when I give a closeups and he comes and be present to the other actor. He is the kind of actor who is there to support the other." _Deepika Padukone about Ranveer Singh_
When talking about her hubby and co-star Ranveer Singh, Deeps described in detail how he gets into the process. At the event, she said, “He changes everything for the role – right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears.” She further jokingly said, “He’s a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored.”
Anupamachopra: Don't you ever get bored with him? Deepika Padukon: No at all, now 83 it's over, I told him good night and he left ti the airport to Hyderabad early in the morning, when his incident arrived via FaceTime I said who this ?! Because he came back to be Simba, I said well give me two days.
Meanwhile, On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which will be their first project post marriage