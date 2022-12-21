Devoleena Told The Reason Why She Didn’t Had Grand Wedding, Said- “People Call Me Gold Digger…”

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised everyone by marrying her gym trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh recently. Both of them had a court marriage in a private ceremony between friends and close people. However, while her fans are congratulating her, the actress is also facing a lot of trolling. Now the actress has responded in an interview to the trolls who accused Shahnawaz and her of not spending money on their wedding.

During a recent interview, Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave her reaction to those things, saying that Shahnawaz did not spend money on her. Talking during an interview, the actress said, “Shahnawaz is not from the industry but is well settled. He has his own work in the fitness industry. If I had made the wedding grand and spent a lot of money, there would have been trolls calling me a ‘gold digger’.”

Further, Devoleena also said that when she takes a decision, she does not think about how the trollers will react on social media. The actress said that “We both are concerned about our happiness and future. I think if we are good then the blessings of the universe help us to grow and be together.”

Actually, Devoleena was dating Shahnawaz for the last two years. The actress met Shahnawaz in a gym four years back and after befriending him, the two started dating each other. Devoleena shared the information about her marriage with her fans by sharing photos on her social media and while sharing the wedding photos, wrote, “Even if I had searched with a lamp, I would not have found such a husband.”