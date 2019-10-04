Dipika Kakar Admitted In The Hospital, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Prays For Her Speedy Recovery

Share

No matter how many people you have stumbled upon in your life, you get to feel the instant connect with the one who is meant for you. And when love hits you everything in life seems to cease and everything looks just so perfect. Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim felt the same click when they worked together on the same show “Sasural Simar Ka” and soon they fell for each other. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are one such couple we look up to their chemistry seem just so perfect. Be it their social media PDA, events or interviews the two just can’t stop gushing about each other.

Dipika Kakkar who is currently seen in “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum” had fallen sick because of her busy schedule. And her husband Shoaib had to rush her to the hospital. On September 26, 2019, Shoaib had taken her to the hospital and had shared a picture from the hospital on his Instagram story.

On October 3, 2019, Shoaib had shared another picture from the hospital praying for her speedy recovery. Along with it, he wrote, “Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha. Pray for her speedy recovery.”

In an interview, Dipika had talked about her married life and how she loves being a housewife. She had said, “I always say that Shoaib is very lucky for me. He is like a lucky charm in my life. I was enjoying and living the housewife life to the fullest. I am a complete homemaker now. I also helped Shoaib in his work at that time. Overall. I was having a gala time.”

In an interview with Times Of India, Dipika had talked about how she fell in love with Shoaib and had shared, “I wanted to be sure that this relationship wasn’t on the rebound. Also, we were getting to know each other better. No matter how progressive we become, being a divorcee has some kind of a social stigma attached to it in our society. I had that stamp on me. But he gave me that space and despite being aware of my past, never complained about it. He has in fact always respected that. Coming from a small town, even his parents never let me feel that. I have always longed for family. Ammi sends dabba for me when my mother is not there. I feel I am more close to his mom than him. Everything is positive and we are more at peace now.”

We pray for her speedy recovery.