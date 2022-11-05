‘Disenchanted’: Everything You Need To Know About ‘Enchanted’ Sequel, The Fairytale World Of Giselle!

And we were all happy ever after! ‘Disenchanted’ is only a few days away. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, from the cast to the plot of the film.

Disenchanted will be worth the wait after 15 years. The long-awaited Enchanted sequel will be released on Disney+ in November 2022. On November 1, a new trailer was released, revealing Giselle’s wicked side in the sequel. In September 2022, the first trailer was unveiled at D23.

Amy Adams will reprise her role as Giselle, as will many of her original cast members. The first Enchanted film was released in 2007, and fans have been hoping for another chapter in their fairytale since.

Release date for disenchanted

Disenchanted will be released on November 18th. The film was supposed to be released on November 24, the same day as the Thanksgiving holiday. On October 18, Disney+ announced that the release date for Disenchanted had been pushed up 6 days to November 18.

Disenchanted cast and crew

The original film’s cast returns for Disenchanted. Amy Adams returns as Giselle, and Patrick Dempsey reprises his role as Robert Philip.

Now that Giselle and Robert have married and are the parents of a daughter named Sophia. Morgan, Robert’s older daughter, has grown up. Gabriella Baldacchino will take over for Rachel Covey.

James Marsden (Disney Enterprises) Idina Menzel reprises her role as Nancy Tremaine, Edward’s wife and Queen of Andalasia. Speaking of Edward, the dashing James Marsden will reprise his role as the King of Andalasia.

Maya Rudolph has joined the cast as Malvina Monroe, Giselle’s main antagonist. Rosaleen is played by Yvette Nicole Brown, and Ruby is played by Jayma Mays. Griffin Newman joins the cast as Pip, one of Giselle’s chipmunk pals.

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams with Gabriella Baldacchino (Disney Corporation)

Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman. He is best known for his work on The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, and Hairspray. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz have returned as the film’s songwriters, with Alan composing the score. The duo’s new songs will be featured in the film.

How to watch the Enchanted 2nd Season

Disney+ will be the only place to watch Disenchanted. Enchanted debuted in theatres and grossed more than $340 million at the box office. Disenchanted, like Hocus Pocus 2, was not released theatrically by Disney and instead premiered on the Disney+ streaming service. If you enjoy the music, Walt Disney Records’ digital soundtrack will be available on November 18.

What Is the plot of Disenchanted?

“After ten years of marriage, Giselle has gotten weary of living in the city and decides to move with her family and kids to Monroeville, a sleepy suburb in pursuit of a more fairy-tale life.” according to the official synopsis. Despite her hopes, she doesn’t get the quick fix she was hoping for.

Suburbia has its own set of rules, as well as a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel even more out of place than before.

Watch The Trailer Below:

Amy recently hinted that the film will take a darker turn than the first. Giselle’s wish for the world to be a fairy tale would suggest that she is still thinking about her youthful days because she’s the ingenue.” And she is no longer. “She’s now the stepmother, and things are starting to move in that direction,” she explained to EW.