Naga Chaitanya Visits Ex-Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Myositis Diagnosis, Nagarjuna To Meet Her Soon Too: Report

Tollywood stars- Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were an adorable couple. With their announcement of separation last year, they broke millions of hearts. Since then, the ex-couple’s fans are yearning for them to come back together. They are constantly asking the Ye Maaya Chesave couple to resolve their differences. Now, seems like Prabhu’s recent mysoitis diagnosis is making things amicable between her and Chaitanya.

According to reports, as soon as Samantha shared that she is suffering from a rare muscle disease ‘myositis’ on social media, Naga Chaitanya took out time to meet the Yashoda star personally in the hospital to wish her a speedy recovery. Rumour mills are also abuzz with Nagarjuna’s plan to meet his former daughter-in-law soon. Earlier, Nagarjuna revealed that he shares a good bond with his ex-daughter-in-law despite her differences with his son, Chaitanya. All this has even led to speculations of a patch-up between Samantha and Naga. However, there is no official confirmation on the same from either side.

Last week, Samantha took to Instagram after a long break to reveal that she has been taking treatment for myositis. The Kushi actress shared a photo of herself from the hospital with a drip attached to her hand. In the note alone, she first expressed gratitude to her fandom for the beautiful response to the trailer of her upcoming film, Yashoda. Further in her caption, she went on to reveal that a few months back, she got diagnosed with the muscle-weakening disease, myositis.

“A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery,”

Concluding her long write-up on a hopeful note, Samantha wrote, “THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”