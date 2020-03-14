Disha Patani Flaunts Her Drool-Worthy Curves In A Bodycon Dress, Trolls Ask, “Why So Desparate To Expose?”

Share

Entry to the entertainment world does provide you fame and recognition but with it also comes trolling free of cost! With the emergence of digital space and social networking sites these trolls have got a license to shame people in front of the world! And each day they find a new prey to feed. This time, it was Disha Patani’s turn!

Yesterday, the actress was spotted at the success party for Malang. Disha donned a maroon coloured bodycon dress that accentuated her drool-worthy curves. She kept her hair open and opted for dramatic eye-makeup and light coloured lipstick. Disha looked gorgeous in it but the trolls couldn’t look past her skimpy dress.

Some called her dress ‘cheap’ while one user wrote, “Why is she always desperate to expose?”





This is not the first time Disha came under media’s radar. Earlier speaking about the trolls Disha had stated, “I really don’t pay attention and not knowing these people certainly helps. There are so many frustrated people online who are not happy with their lives and are evil enough to say bad things about people who they don’t even know. I focus on positive things. I am a happy-go-lucky person”.