Does Nick Jonas Touches His Mother-In-Law’s Feet? Asks Kapil Sharma, Priyanka Chopra’s Reply Will Leave You In Splits

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

It is rightly said that true love is hard to find. But once you’ve met him or her, your life is no less than a fairytale and the celebrities who are living this fairytale fantasy life are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the couple who rules the hearts worldwide. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have cultural and a huge age difference, still, the two decided to be together and enjoy every moment of their life with each other by their side. It’s been almost one year and the couple is still going strong. The amount of love and warmth they share is enviable. What really defines Nick and Priyanka’s relationship is that despite coming from completely different backgrounds, there is a copious amount of respect and acceptance from both sides, leaving so many fans inspired the world over.

The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film “The Sky Is Pink”. She recently appeared on the popular comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”. And Kapil who is known for asking extremely witty questions didn’t spare her too. The host reminded that the two got married to their respective partners on December 2018. Talking about the same, Kapil asked Priyanka if Nick touches her mother’s (Madhu Chopra) feet whenever he greets her or just gave her air-kisses. To which Priyanka had replied, “Dono ke beech mei! Bechara hug karta hai mummy ko!”. Aww, that’ really adorable. Isn’t it?

Not only this Priyanka Chopra has turned Nick into a complete Punjabi. In a recent interview with Bombay Times Priyanka revealed that her husband is a complete Punjabi and he listens to Punjabi songs before going to bed, and also before going to bed. She was quoted as saying, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

As proof, Nick also took to Instagram and shared a couple of videos shaking a leg on Kalang song “First Class”. He captioned the video as “Showtime” presumably from before one of the Jonas Brothers’ recent performances. Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B26RiHmjgvk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

At Nick’s birthday party, videos of him dancing with Priyanka to De De Pyar De went crazy viral. And in an Instagram live Q&A session, the singer had once revealed that his favourite Bollywood songs are Desi Girl from Dostana which was picturised on Priyanka and Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2gGOJiANuc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra had shared that she feels that she is married to someone who is more like her father. She was quoted as saying, “I can only relate to what I saw with my parents’ marriage. That was a marriage of equals, there was a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Nick and I have that too. He is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug. The more I get to know him, yes. I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi (Shadow). Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable.”

Priyanka and Nick never fail to give us goals. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below.