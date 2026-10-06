Dr. Sohini Sastri: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Life

In a world increasingly searching for balance, purpose and inner clarity, Dr. Sohini Sastri has emerged as a distinctive voice bringing the wisdom of Vedic traditions into contemporary life. A two-time President’s Award-winning astrologer, life coach, author and philanthropist, Dr. Sastri has spent decades building a practice that goes beyond predictive astrology to explore personal growth, spiritual awareness and holistic well-being. Her work spans Vedic and KP astrology, numerology, Vastu Shastra, palmistry and spiritual counselling.

What sets Dr. Sastri apart is her effort to make ancient knowledge accessible to a modern audience. Rather than presenting spirituality as something distant or esoteric, her approach connects traditional wisdom with everyday questions around relationships, career, personal decisions, emotional well-being and self-development. Her growing body of work reflects an understanding that people today are looking not only for answers about the future, but also for ways to navigate the present with greater awareness.

Her journey has also extended significantly into life coaching and spiritual wellness. Recent coverage highlights her expanding holistic life-coaching practice, where Vedic knowledge and contemporary approaches to personal development come together. Her work has reportedly touched the lives of more than 200,000 people, while her public profile has grown through media appearances, columns and recognition across India and internationally.

One of the most significant milestones in her recent journey has been the launch of her fifth book, The Seven Chakras & Mantras – Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance. Launched in June 2026 by renowned spiritual leader Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the book explores chakras, mantras, spiritual energy and holistic healing, with an emphasis on inner balance, emotional well-being and self-awareness. Dr. Sastri has described the book as an extension of her own spiritual and healing journey.

The book also marks an important evolution in her work—from astrology as a means of understanding life patterns to spirituality as a tool for deeper self-discovery. She has also presented the book to President Droupadi Murmu, who, according to recent reports, appreciated its focus on positivity, spiritual awareness and personal transformation.

Beyond her professional achievements, philanthropy remains an important part of Dr. Sastri’s identity. Her public journey has consistently combined astrology and spiritual knowledge with a commitment to social service and humanitarian initiatives. Her recognition over the years—including two Presidential honours—has further established her as a prominent figure within her field.

Her relevance today is perhaps best reflected in her continued engagement with contemporary audiences. In September 2026, she continues to contribute astrology and spiritual insights through leading publications, including current horoscope and festival-focused pieces in Outlook India.

For Dr. Sohini Sastri, astrology is ultimately not about predicting a fixed destiny. It is about understanding patterns, gaining perspective and making more conscious choices. Through her work as an astrologer, author, life coach and philanthropist, she continues to create a bridge between ancient Vedic wisdom and the evolving needs of modern life—encouraging people to look inward, find balance and approach their journey with greater awareness.