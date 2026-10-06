THE ENERGY OF SPACE: Dr. Riddhe Shilpi on Creating Spaces That Transform Lives

Where Ancient Wisdom Meets the Art of Modern Living

What if the spaces we live and work in could influence the way we think, feel and experience life?

For Dr. Riddhe Shilpi, this is more than a question—it is the foundation of over two decades of exploration into Vastu, energy, human behaviour and transformation. A Vastu Acharya, Tarot Doctorate, Numerologist and Signature Analyst, Dr. Shilpi has built a distinctive practice around understanding the subtle relationship between people and the spaces they inhabit.

Her fascination with ancient wisdom began remarkably early. At just 15, she started reading the Bhrigu Samhita, attributed to Maharshi Bhrigu. Years later, at 21, her encounter with the Bhagavad Gita deepened her curiosity about the connection between knowledge, consciousness and everyday life. What began as an intellectual and spiritual exploration gradually evolved into a lifelong pursuit of understanding the unseen patterns that shape human experiences.

Her journey as a Vastu consultant began from 1999 to 2006. After a period of interruption, she returned to the field in 2016 with renewed purpose. Her early work with Tarot eventually expanded into Vastu consultation and a broader, multidimensional approach to understanding individuals, spaces and the patterns surrounding them.

BEYOND CONVENTIONAL VASTU

For Dr. Shilpi, Vastu is not simply about directions, placements or structures. It is about the relationship between a human being and the environment they inhabit.

Her approach brings together Vastu Shastra, Tarot, Numerology, Signature Analysis, Family Constellation and energy-based wisdom. Rather than viewing these disciplines in isolation, she explores how they can collectively offer a deeper perspective on space, personality, behaviour, relationships and aspirations.

“Your space is not merely where you live. It is a silent yet active participant in your journey,” reflects the philosophy at the heart of her work.

This perspective allows her to look beyond conventional remedies and focus on the larger dialogue between space and self. Whether she is working with a residence, workplace or corporate environment, her objective is to identify underlying patterns and help create practical pathways towards greater harmony, clarity, growth and abundance.

A DISTINCTIVE SIGNATURE APPROACH

Over the years, Dr. Shilpi has developed an approach that bridges traditional knowledge with contemporary thinking. Her work extends across Vastu energy analysis, Tarot and intuitive guidance, Numerology, Signature Analysis and Family Constellation, creating what she describes as a holistic perspective on space, self and transformation.

Her expertise has also taken her beyond individual consultations. She has been invited to conduct 75+ corporate events, sharing her knowledge with diverse audiences, and has received 15+ awards over the last eight years in recognition of her contribution and work.

For her, knowledge becomes meaningful when it can be shared, understood and applied in everyday life.

AUTHOR. SPEAKER. KNOWLEDGE CREATOR.

Dr. Riddhe Shilpi is also an author and knowledge creator. She is the author of Taropaath and a co-author of Secret of Wealth, alongside renowned authors and speakers.

Through consultations, workshops, corporate programmes, speaking engagements and knowledge sessions, she continues to explore ways of bringing ancient wisdom into contemporary conversations.

Her work is ultimately not about creating fear around spaces or circumstances. It is about creating awareness—encouraging people to observe, understand and consciously engage with the environments around them.

A VISION FOR CONSCIOUS LIVING

At the heart of Dr. Shilpi’s philosophy is a simple yet powerful idea: a space is more than bricks, walls and directions. Every space has an energy, a rhythm and a story.

Her mission is to make Vastu and allied ancient sciences more conscious, practical and relevant to modern life, while preserving the depth of traditional knowledge.

She believes that when people begin to understand the language of their surroundings, they may also begin to understand themselves differently.

And perhaps that is where true transformation begins—not necessarily by changing who we are, but by changing the relationship we have with the space around us.

Understand the Space. Align the Energy. Transform the Possibilities.

RIDDHE SHILPI

Vastu Acharya | Tarot Doctorate | Numerologist | Signature Analyst

Founder — Maarwall Kkarma

23+ Years of Vastu Wisdom | 75+ Corporate Events | 15+ Awards | Author | Speaker

Transforming Spaces. Decoding Patterns. Inspiring Possibilities.