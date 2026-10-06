Dr. Indoo Ammbulkar: Redefining Cancer Care With Science, Compassion And Purpose

In the evolving world of medical oncology, where every patient presents a different challenge and every breakthrough brings renewed hope, Dr. Indoo Ammbulkar has built a career defined by dedication, resilience, compassion, and innovation. As Director of Medical Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, Mumbai, she has devoted more than two decades to caring for cancer patients and advancing treatment.

Her journey reflects that of a woman who chose purpose over comfort, embraced challenges, and built her career around making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.

A Journey Driven by Purpose

After completing her MBBS and MD in General Medicine, Dr. Ammbulkar was selected for a Central Government Class I position through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

During her posting in Mumbai, she received an opportunity to train in Medical Oncology. What began as professional exposure soon developed into a deep passion for the field.

Inspired by the complexity of cancer care and the possibility of improving patients’ quality of life, she made the courageous decision to leave the security of government service and pursue specialised training in oncology. At a time when female oncologists were relatively uncommon, she established herself through knowledge, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to her patients.

Beyond Treatment: Giving Patients Hope

For Dr. Ammbulkar, cancer care extends beyond medicines and procedures. It is equally about giving patients the confidence to believe in life beyond the disease.

Among her most rewarding experiences has been seeing young patients continue their education during treatment, achieve academic success, and go on to build fulfilling careers. Many have become long-term survivors.

She also regularly organises survivor meets, creating spaces where patients can share their experiences, support one another, and inspire others to pursue their aspirations after cancer.

Knowledge, Service and Recognition

Alongside clinical practice, Dr. Ammbulkar has remained committed to education, research, and community service. She has contributed chapters to textbooks on Geriatric Medicine and Geriatric Oncology, reviewed national cancer journals, spoken at national and international medical conferences, and participated in cancer-awareness and community-outreach initiatives.

Her academic contributions include a chapter on leukaemia in the 2025 edition of Principles and Practice of Geriatric Medicine. More recently, another of her chapters was published in a Geriatric Oncology textbook, reflecting her continuing contribution to the evolving field of cancer care for older adults.

Her work has earned several honours, including the Distinguished Service Award from the Indian Society of Geriatric Medicine in 2010 and the Global Healthcare Excellence Award for Best Oncologist and Hematologist in 2018.

She was also recognised as Times Network’s Most Inspiring Oncologist in 2024 and received the Lokmat Women Achievers of Mumbai Award in 2025. In 2026, she was honoured with the Femina Gamechanger Award as a Medical Oncologist for her contribution to cancer care.

A Commitment to Accessible Cancer Care

Dr. Ammbulkar strongly believes that socioeconomic circumstances should never prevent a patient from receiving timely and appropriate cancer treatment. Accessibility and affordability, therefore, remain central to her vision.

She is equally passionate about early detection. The continued diagnosis of cancers at advanced stages, particularly Stage III and Stage IV, remains a concern. Greater awareness, appropriate screening, and health education, she believes, can help identify cancer earlier and improve treatment outcomes.

She advocates for more cancer-screening camps, health talks, and awareness initiatives, along with wider access to modern treatments through government-supported healthcare schemes.

Embracing a New Era of Cancer Treatment

Oncology is undergoing a major transformation as increasingly personalised approaches reshape the way cancer is understood and treated. Dr. Ammbulkar believes genomics, precision medicine, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are becoming important components of modern cancer care and should be incorporated wherever clinically appropriate.

These developments are enabling oncologists to understand individual cancers more precisely and offer more targeted treatment options to selected patients.

For Dr. Ammbulkar, however, innovation is meaningful only when it translates into better outcomes and an improved quality of life. The larger challenge is to ensure that scientific progress becomes increasingly accessible and affordable for patients who need it.

Balancing Professional Excellence With Life

Despite the demands of oncology, Dr. Ammbulkar believes in maintaining a healthy balance between professional and personal life.

Family, friends, and social connections remain important sources of strength. Away from medicine, she enjoys music, singing, and cooking, follows current affairs, and believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and nutritious food.

For her, wellness is not simply a medical concept but a way of life.

Looking Towards the Future

Dr. Ammbulkar sees the future of oncology as one in which increasingly sophisticated treatments allow more patients to live longer and lead meaningful lives.

As cancer management evolves, she believes scientific progress must be matched by greater awareness, timely diagnosis, and equitable access to care. Her vision is for a society where people recognise the importance of screening and early diagnosis, evidence-based innovations are thoughtfully integrated into treatment, and quality cancer care is available to people across socioeconomic backgrounds.

Her message to young women is simple and powerful: “Don’t give up. Be positive and confident about facing the challenges in life.”

A Journey of Science, Service and Compassion

Dr. Indoo Ammbulkar’s career reflects courage, continuous learning, and compassion. Her impact is visible not only in the honours she has received but also in the patients she has supported, the survivors she has encouraged, and the families she has guided through some of their most difficult moments.

In a profession where science and humanity must work together, her journey demonstrates how knowledge, determination, and empathy can create a lasting impact.

For more details, contact:

Dr. Indoo Ammbulkar

Director, Medical Oncology

HCG Cancer Centre, Mumbai

For appointments:

8454898617 / 9870041463

Website: www.indooambulkar.com