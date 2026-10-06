Dr. Sakshi Duggal Kumria: From Expertise to Global Influence

In a world where personal brands are built through visibility, credibility and consistency, few journeys reflect the power of perseverance quite like that of Dr. Sakshi Duggal Kumria.

An entrepreneur, celebrity numerologist, global healer, Vastu expert and official TEDx speaker, Dr. Sakshi has steadily carved a distinctive identity in the space of numerology, Vastu and holistic guidance. What began as a journey rooted in specialised expertise has evolved into a recognised personal brand with an expanding presence across television, print, digital media and international platforms.

A Journey Defined by Recognition

One of the defining milestones of Dr. Sakshi’s career has been her recognition by Forbes, having been featured on the prestigious platform twice. Being a two-time Forbes-featured personality represents a significant achievement and adds another dimension to her growing professional influence.

Her media journey extends far beyond a single publication. Over the years, Dr. Sakshi has graced magazine covers and cover stories and has been featured across a wide range of print and digital publications. These platforms have not only amplified her visibility but have also positioned her as a recognisable voice within her field.

A Recognised Face Across Leading News Platforms

Dr. Sakshi’s expertise has also made her a familiar face across some of India’s leading news and business media platforms. She has been regularly featured and invited for expert interactions on Zee News, NDTV, Aaj Tak, Khaleej Times, Sadhna Channel, CNN 18 and CNBC, where she shares her perspectives, expertise and insights with a diverse audience.

Her continued presence across these prominent media networks reflects the growing recognition of her expertise and her ability to engage with diverse audiences. From television interviews and expert bytes to special features and discussions, her media journey has become an integral part of her professional identity.

Building a Global Presence

Dr. Sakshi’s influence has increasingly extended beyond Indian shores. Her work and achievements have received recognition on international platforms, including in Dubai and London, reflecting the growing global interest in her expertise.

These international milestones have added a global dimension to her professional journey, allowing her to connect with audiences across geographies and establish a presence that continues to expand.

From Media Features to Television

Television has been another important chapter in Dr. Sakshi’s evolution as a public personality.

Through interviews, features and appearances across television and global media platforms, she has had the opportunity to share her knowledge and insights with a diverse audience. Her continued association with leading television networks and media platforms reflects the sustained interest in her perspective and expertise.

A particularly significant milestone came with her successful television show on Sadhna Channel. Having a dedicated show enabled Dr. Sakshi to move beyond being a featured expert and become a television personality in her own right, creating a direct connection with viewers and bringing her expertise into homes across the country.

A Voice Beyond Her Field

Dr. Sakshi’s journey has also found expression on the prestigious TEDx platform, where she has taken the stage as an official TEDx speaker.

For her, public communication has become an important extension of her professional identity. Whether through television, magazines, interviews, digital platforms or speaking engagements, she has consistently embraced opportunities to communicate her ideas and experiences to wider audiences.

Her recognition as Best Numerologist 2025 adds yet another achievement to a career marked by continuous growth and visibility.

Beyond Professional Success: Giving Back to Society

Dr. Sakshi is a true believer in Karma and the President of Golden Lioness Club Anaya, an NGO dedicated to serving the needs of the underprivileged. She has adopted numerous NGO schools in Gurgaon and works tirelessly to provide education, stationery, meals, health services and more.

Known for its work towards helping those in need, Anaya Club represents another meaningful dimension of Dr. Sakshi’s journey—one where success is complemented by a commitment to giving back and creating a positive social impact.

The Power of a Multifaceted Personal Brand

What makes Dr. Sakshi Duggal Kumria’s journey particularly noteworthy is the breadth of platforms she has been able to navigate.

From two-time Forbes features and magazine covers to leading news networks, international recognitions, television appearances, her successful show on Sadhna Channel and the TEDx stage, each milestone represents another chapter in the evolution of her personal brand.

Her story demonstrates that influence is rarely built overnight. It is the result of consistently showing up, developing expertise, communicating effectively and having the vision to transform opportunities into long-term growth.

Today, Dr. Sakshi stands at the intersection of expertise, entrepreneurship, media, social impact and global visibility. With a growing digital community, continued media interest and an expanding international presence, her journey reflects the possibilities that emerge when specialised knowledge is combined with determination and a strong entrepreneurial vision.

A Journey Still Unfolding

From becoming a recognised name in numerology, Vastu and healing to earning international recognition, building a strong media presence and contributing to social welfare, Dr. Sakshi Duggal Kumria’s journey is one of continuous evolution.

Her two-time Forbes recognition, international honours, magazine features, regular presence across leading news networks, television appearances, successful show on Sadhna Channel, TEDx presence and association with Anaya Club collectively represent more than a list of achievements. They reflect a professional journey built through consistency, ambition and the courage to create a path of her own.

And perhaps the most exciting part of her story is that it is still being written.

As her audience continues to grow and new opportunities emerge across national and international platforms, Dr. Sakshi Duggal Kumria is entering the next chapter of her journey with an influence that extends well beyond her field—one that is increasingly global, visible and impactful.