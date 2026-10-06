Janhvi Kapoor Makes a Stylish Statement at Paris Fashion Week for Miu Miu

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads with her sophisticated look at the Miu Miu show. The actress effortlessly blended modern fashion with classic elegance, showcasing her fashion-forward style. Her chic ensemble and confident presence added a glamorous touch to the prestigious fashion event. Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in Paris at Miu Miu’s Spring Summer 2027 showcase with her stylish look. The actress, who has become a regular presence in the luxury fashion brand’s front row, attended the label’s latest Women’s Wear collection on Sunday.

The collection was presented in the French capital as part of Paris Fashion Week. Janhvi Kapoor’s chic ensemble perfectly complemented the season’s fashion mood, making her appearance one of the notable celebrity moments at the highly anticipated event.

Janhvi Kapoor shares Miu Miu look on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shared glimpses of her stylish Miu Miu look on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her Paris Fashion Week appearance. The actress looked elegant in the chic ensemble, effortlessly blending sophistication with contemporary fashion. Her post quickly caught attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is stepping into fall with fur and wool

Janhvi Kapoor embraced a fall-inspired look for the occasion, styled by her cousin, Rhea Kapoor. The renowned stylist is known for creating stunning high-fashion looks for celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. For the latest fashion showcase, Rhea gave Janhvi a stylish and sophisticated appearance that perfectly captured the essence of the season and the event. Janhvi Kapoor embraced the fall season in style as she attended the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2027 showcase during Paris Fashion Week.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actor wore a chic, fall-ready ensemble featuring luxurious fur and wool, paired with stylish boots that perfectly completed her fashionable look.

Janhvi’s stylish take on fall fashion

The ensemble features a two-piece skirt-and-jacket set with matching stripes, autumn leaves and floral patterns in seasonal shades of brown, orange, green, yellow and beige. The jacket has a collared neckline, front zip closure, full-length sleeves, a cropped silhouette and a tailored fit. The skirt features a fitted silhouette and a mini hemline, completing the stylish seasonal look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actress completed her look with a sleeveless cropped tank blouse in a refreshing blue shade, adorned with a red-and-white fall-inspired print. She paired it with brown heeled boots, a Miu Miu mini handbag, gold statement rings, hoop earrings, and stylish vintage-inspired brown sunglasses. For her hair, Janhvi opted for a sleek, voluminous blowout that beautifully framed her face. She kept her makeup minimal yet glamorous, with mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, glossy mauve lips, matching eyeshadow, and perfectly feathered brows, completing her elegant look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Paris look blends fur, lace and elegance

During her Paris outing, Janhvi was spotted in another stylish ensemble that perfectly captured the city’s elegant aesthetic. She paired a sheer lace skirt with a peplum fur jacket in beautiful lavender and beige tones. The jacket featured a luxurious fur-lined collar, intricate embroidery on the chest, full-length sleeves and bejewelled button closures. Its cropped fit and flattering peplum silhouette beautifully accentuated her curves, adding a sophisticated touch to her overall look.

She paired the blazer with a stylish, sheer lavender skirt featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette, delicate lace embroidery, silk shorts underneath, and a midi-length hem. She completed the look with elegant kitten heels, a mini handbag, sunglasses, subtle makeup, and centre-parted, loose tresses, creating a chic and sophisticated ensemble.