Kunickaa Sadanand’s Mother Kalyani Sadanand Passes Away at 83, Actress Shared Emotional Tribute

Bigg Boss fame and actress Kunickaa Sadanand is mourning the loss of her mother, Kalyani Sadanand, who passed away in Goa at the age of 83. Sharing the heartbreaking news on social media, Kunickaa penned an emotional tribute to her mother, remembering her as a source of love, guidance, confidence and strength. Kunickaa Sadanand took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, to share the sad news with her followers. The actress posted a throwback photograph of her mother and accompanied it with a deeply personal note.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Shared Emotional Tribute

In her tribute, Kunickaa expressed her love and gratitude for everything her mother had given her throughout her life. She remembered Kalyani not only as her mother but also as the person who helped shape her confidence and personality. Let us tell you that Kalyani Sadanand passed away in Goa at the age of 83. Her last rites are scheduled to take place in Goa, while other rituals will reportedly be held later in Mumbai.

Kunickaa Sadanand

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Kunickaa’s tribute was filled with memories of the values and confidence she received from her mother. She thanked Kalyani for giving her the confidence to dream and face the world, along with the strength to deal with life’s challenges. The actress also credited her mother for the qualities that became part of her personality. Her words reflected how deeply Kalyani had influenced her daughter, both personally and professionally.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Calling her mother her “darling Empress”, Kunickaa remembered Kalyani as a warm, cheerful and sociable woman who always had something witty or kind to say. She wrote that her mother would continue to live in the hearts of the people whose lives she touched. For Kunickaa, Kalyani’s legacy was not limited to her immediate family but extended to the many people who knew and loved her. In her emotional note, the actress also reflected on the different roles her mother fulfilled throughout her life. She remembered Kalyani as a wife, mother, sister and grandmother who handled her responsibilities with love and care.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa expressed her belief that her mother would now be reunited with her siblings and other loved ones. Her tribute carried both the pain of losing a parent and the gratitude of having shared a lifetime with her. Kunickaa’s son, Ayaan Lall, also reacted to the heartbreaking news. He remembered his grandmother with a simple emotional message, writing that he missed his “Nani.” The response added another emotional layer to the family’s loss, showing the impact Kalyani’s passing has had across generations of the family.