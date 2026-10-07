‘Pakistanis Aren’t Bad’, Mika Singh Questions Why Dubai Muslims Are Accepted but Pakistani Muslims Aren’t

Singer Mika Singh has sparked a fresh conversation with his comments about Pakistan, saying that the country and its people are not inherently bad. Recalling his own experience across the border, Mika questioned why Pakistani Muslims are viewed differently from Muslims living in Dubai. The singer opened up about his connection with Pakistan during a recent conversation with one of the media houses. He recalled his visit to the country, his experiences with local people and the role of Muslims in maintaining Sikh religious sites there. His remarks have now attracted attention because of the way he addressed perceptions surrounding Pakistani Muslims.

Mika Singh

Mika Singh, ‘Pakistan Ke Log Bure Nahin Hain’

During the conversation, Mika Singh spoke about his personal experience in Pakistan and said he did not consider the country or its ordinary people to be inherently bad. He questioned why, in his view, Pakistani Muslims are sometimes perceived negatively in India while Muslims from Dubai are generally viewed more positively. Mika said he had never understood this distinction and shared his thoughts based on what he personally witnessed during his visit. Mika’s most discussed remark came when he questioned the difference in perception between Muslims from Pakistan and those from Dubai.

Mika Singh

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His comments, as reported by multiple outlets, were essentially that he could not understand why Pakistani Muslims were viewed negatively while Dubai’s Muslims were considered acceptable. He presented this as a question about perception rather than a detailed political argument. The statement quickly became the focal point of reports about the interview because it touched on religion, nationality and the way people are perceived based on where they come from.

Mika Singh

Mika also explained that his connection with Pakistan is not simply about music or entertainment. For him, the country has a strong religious and emotional association because several important Sikh sites are located there. He specifically mentioned Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib, two prominent Sikh pilgrimage sites, while discussing why Pakistan holds significance for him. For Mika, this connection appears to be rooted in Sikh history and the religious heritage associated with the region.

Mika Singh

While recalling his visit, Mika spoke about seeing local Muslims helping at Sikh religious sites. He said that many Muslims in Pakistan helped with seva at gurdwaras and assisted with cleaning and maintaining the premises. He described them as brothers and presented the experience as one of the reasons his personal perception of the country and its people remained positive. His recollection brought the conversation beyond the usual India-Pakistan political narrative and towards his personal experience of religious sites and local communities.