Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy With Daughter Saraayah – Read Here!

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple announced on October 7 that they are expecting their second child, sharing the happy news with their fans on social media. For the special announcement, Kiara and Sidharth shared a heartwarming picture featuring their daughter, Saraayah. The adorable family moment made the announcement even more special as the couple prepares to welcome another little member into their family.

Along with the picture, the couple expressed their happiness and gratitude, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” Kiara wrote in the post. The picture featured her, Sidharth, and Saraayah holding a fresh pair of knit baby booties in their hands. It is very similar to how they announced her pregnancy with Saraayah last year.

Kiara Advani on Her Journey as a New Mom

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in November last year. Kiara soon returned to work and starred alongside Yash in Toxic this year. Speaking about motherhood on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Kiara said she felt like a “completely different person” before and after becoming a mother. Discussing her return to films, she also said motherhood had made her “more of a tigress”. About watching her work while pregnant, co-star Huma Qureshi said at a recent press event,

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“I have to say something about Kiara. It is not a spoiler. There was a scene in Toxic we were both part of, and there was so much rain involved. She was just about to have a baby and we were getting drenched in the rain and I had a terrible headache. Every single time I wanted to complain, I would look at Kiara. She was six months pregnant, and she was just standing there doing that scene. Standing like a rock. Looking at her I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ that is so inspiring. I know you are going to get a lot of love for this film. Love you loads.”

Fans shower the couple with love

The announcement received warm wishes from fans and friends across the film industry. Kiara and Sidharth, who married in 2023 after falling in love while working together, have largely kept their personal life private and away from constant media attention. Their latest announcement has delighted fans as Kiara and Sidharth prepare to welcome their second child, marking another beautiful chapter in their journey as a growing family.

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Kiara and Sidharth’s journey together

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met while working on their 2021 film Shershaah. The war drama starred Sidharth as Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, with Kiara portraying his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. Released on Amazon Prime Video, the film received widespread critical praise. The two actors reportedly grew close and began dating while working together on the film.

Rumours about Kiara and Sidharth’s relationship surfaced in 2020, although neither actor publicly confirmed them at the time. In 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar appeared to acknowledge their relationship when he referred to Kiara as Sidharth’s girlfriend during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, adding to speculation surrounding the couple’s romance. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their intimate wedding captured widespread attention, while pictures from the ceremony became the most-liked Instagram post in India for a period of time.