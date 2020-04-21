Breakups, Patch-ups, calling it quits are common things these days. The millennials have mastered the art of dealing with all these. Finding true love in this generation has become one of the toughest things. Parth Samthaan has been through the same situation recently. He was rumoured to be dating his Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandez but it seems like the two couldn’t take their relationship to the next level.

Recently, in a live session with ETimes TV, Erica was asked if the constant dating rumours affect her bond with co-star Parth, and she replied, “No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.”

Well, her partner in crime, Parth also revealed the same in an interview. Previously, in an interview with Times of India, the handsome actor had said, “I am not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. We are great friends and have a lot of fun on the set. We share good on-screen chemistry as well. During my previous show, I would retire to my make-up room immediately after shooting my scenes, but that’s not the case here. Erica and I have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out, and party together.”

Earlier a report in SpotBoye.com had claimed that Parth and Erica have developed romantic feelings for each other. The portal had quoted a source saying, “It seems that Erica and Parth are now more than just good friends, say the sources we have parked on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. There are hushed whispers on the sets of this Ekta Kapoor show that Erica and Parth have probably developed romantic feelings for each other.”